AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Shares Sold by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC reduced its position in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,371 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,158,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,111,000 after buying an additional 30,925 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,423,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,908,000 after purchasing an additional 42,312 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 280.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,377,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,493 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,105,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,197,000 after purchasing an additional 20,499 shares during the period. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 27.0% in the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 875,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,772,000 after purchasing an additional 186,385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP James Gallagher sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total transaction of $463,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,271.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 27.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMC Networks Stock Performance

AMCX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised AMC Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AMC Networks from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

Shares of NASDAQ AMCX opened at $18.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $787.08 million, a PE ratio of 152.51 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.43. AMC Networks Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.45 and a 12 month high of $43.74.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $1.29. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 41.38% and a net margin of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $964.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. AMC Networks’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AMC Networks Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About AMC Networks

(Get Rating)

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.S., and AMC, IFC, and the Sundance Channel in Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.