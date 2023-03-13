American Bank Incorporated (OTCMKTS:AMBK) Plans Dividend of $0.14

American Bank Incorporated (OTCMKTS:AMBK – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 10th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.
American Bank Stock Down 2.6 %
Shares of AMBK traded down $0.45 on Monday, hitting $17.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 613. American Bank has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.06.
About American Bank
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Bank (AMBK)
- Margin Compression. What’s it Mean for Your Retail Stocks?
- SVB: The First Crack In The Economy, Pressure Building
- Can SVB Collapse Cause Credit Downgrades at Etsy?
- Crocs May be a Comfortable Fit for Growth-Oriented Investors
- Watch Out for Inflation Deceleration If You Own These Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for American Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.