American Bank Incorporated (OTCMKTS:AMBK) Plans Dividend of $0.14

American Bank Incorporated (OTCMKTS:AMBK – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 10th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

American Bank Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of AMBK traded down $0.45 on Monday, hitting $17.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 613. American Bank has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.06.

About American Bank

American Bank, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and business banking services through its subsidiary. The firm offers credit cards, mortgages, personal loans, mobile & online banking and digital wallets. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial, Commercial Mortgage, Commercial Construction, Residential Mortgage, and Consumer.

