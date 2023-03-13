American Express (NYSE:AXP) Announces Share Repurchase Plan

American Express (NYSE:AXP) declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 8th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase 120,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the payment services company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens cut American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on American Express in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on American Express from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.44.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of AXP traded down $8.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $157.63. The stock had a trading volume of 6,102,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,501,333. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $194.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $167.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.16.

American Express Increases Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.14%.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,361 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,678. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

