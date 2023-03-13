American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB) Short Interest Down 12.1% in February

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 247,900 shares, a drop of 12.1% from the February 13th total of 282,100 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 626,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Rebel

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AREB. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in American Rebel during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Rebel in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in American Rebel during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in American Rebel during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Rebel during the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors own 14.44% of the company’s stock.

American Rebel Stock Performance

Shares of American Rebel stock traded up $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.18. 22,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,899. American Rebel has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $2.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.29.

American Rebel Company Profile

American Rebel Holdings, Inc engages in the design and marketing of branded safes and personal security and self-defense products. It also designs and manufactures branded apparel and accessories. The company was founded on December 15, 2014 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

