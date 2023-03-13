Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $19.11

Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.11 and last traded at $19.11, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Amplifon from €30.00 ($32.26) to €33.00 ($35.48) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Amplifon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amplifon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Amplifon Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.29 and a 200-day moving average of $24.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.56.

About Amplifon

Amplifon SpA is engaged in the distribution, application, and customization of hearing solutions. It contributes to the development of detection and rehabilitation techniques in otology diagnosis, and management of computerized and integrated auditory systems. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Americas; and Asia-Pacific.

