ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF) Short Interest Update

ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 389,600 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the February 13th total of 332,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 102.5 days.

ams-OSRAM Price Performance

Shares of AUKUF stock remained flat at $7.85 during midday trading on Monday. ams-OSRAM has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $15.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.53 and its 200 day moving average is $7.58.

Get ams-OSRAM alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of ams-OSRAM in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

ams-OSRAM Company Profile

ams-OSRAM AG develops and manufactures analog semiconductors, sensors, sensor interfaces, power management and wireless solutions. It operates through the Semiconductors, and Lamps and Systems. The Semiconductors segment provides LED lighting for a wide range of exterior and interior lighting applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ams-OSRAM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ams-OSRAM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.