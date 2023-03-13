Analysts Set Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. (LON:J) Price Target at GBX 204.40

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. (LON:J – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 216.40 ($2.60).

J has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($1.98) price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 237 ($2.85) to GBX 217 ($2.61) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($2.89) target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 230 ($2.77) to GBX 270 ($3.25) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

Jacobs Engineering Group Stock Performance

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

