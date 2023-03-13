Analysts Set Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Target Price at $21.83

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.83.

WBD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Guggenheim upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $14.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warner Bros. Discovery

About Warner Bros. Discovery

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $26,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.