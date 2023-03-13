Anson Funds Management LP Acquires 40,000 Shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

Anson Funds Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Anson Funds Management LP’s holdings in Endeavor Group were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EDR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,160,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,519,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734,126 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,006,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726,059 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 1,060.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,631,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405,024 shares during the period. Finally, TPG GP A LLC acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,828,000. 36.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Endeavor Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Price Performance

In other Endeavor Group news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 13,853 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $299,501.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 67,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,106.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 12,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $278,876.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,984.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 13,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $299,501.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 67,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,106.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 49,231 shares of company stock valued at $1,084,302 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EDR traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.77. The company had a trading volume of 422,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,339. The company has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 47.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.81. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.42 and a twelve month high of $31.32.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.