Anson Funds Management LP Acquires Shares of 1,473,872 Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO)

Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,473,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,948,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPRO. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 2,934.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 22,153 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.38% of the company’s stock.
Spero Therapeutics Stock Down 4.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SPRO traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.42. 665,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,923. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $9.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.71.
Spero Therapeutics Company Profile
Spero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing treatments involving bacterial infections, including multi-drug resistant bacterial infections, and rare diseases Its pipeline product candidates include Tebipenem HBr, SPR720, and SPR206.
