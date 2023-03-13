Anson Funds Management LP Acquires Shares of 35,208 Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 35,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALLK. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Allakos during the second quarter worth $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Allakos in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Allakos by 163.6% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Allakos in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Allakos stock traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $5.60. 184,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,221. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.50. Allakos Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.54 and a 1-year high of $8.73.

Allakos ( NASDAQ:ALLK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). Research analysts forecast that Allakos Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Allakos in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Allakos in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Allakos in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Allakos from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.75.

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

