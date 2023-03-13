Anson Funds Management LP Acquires Shares of 51,000 Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)

Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 51,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RADI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure during the third quarter worth $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Radius Global Infrastructure by 222.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 6,658 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RADI shares. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Radius Global Infrastructure in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Radius Global Infrastructure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

RADI stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,366,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,808,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.97 and a 12 month high of $16.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.85.

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of telecom real property interests and contractual rights. The company leases wireless towers or antennae, and other communications infrastructure. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in 8,506 leases situated on 8,186 communications sites located in the United States and 19 other countries.

