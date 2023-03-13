Anson Funds Management LP Makes New $11.25 Million Investment in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 400,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $11,252,000. Suncor Energy makes up 1.3% of Anson Funds Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SU. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,285,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,573,608,000 after buying an additional 702,121 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,991,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,438,150,000 after buying an additional 3,271,032 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 34,070,358 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $959,081,000 after buying an additional 859,527 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,823,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $548,183,000 after buying an additional 7,438,559 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 15,392,254 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $433,459,000 after buying an additional 2,677,500 shares during the period. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SU traded down $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,484,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,313,163. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.23 and its 200 day moving average is $32.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.27. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.42 and a twelve month high of $42.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.391 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.34%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.89.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

