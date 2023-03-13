Anson Funds Management LP Takes $1.26 Million Position in FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZING)

Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZING – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZING. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition by 372.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,889,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,359 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its position in FTAC Zeus Acquisition by 159.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,071,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,606 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $6,902,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $5,375,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the second quarter worth $4,945,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZING remained flat at $10.23 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 2,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,010. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.05. FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $10.70.

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Profile

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp.

