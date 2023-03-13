Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.33

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.33 and last traded at $4.67, with a volume of 817572 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

HOUS has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Anywhere Real Estate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Anywhere Real Estate from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anywhere Real Estate presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.33.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $529.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.31.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Anywhere Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.

Anywhere Real Estate, Inc engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group, and Corporate and Other. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through a portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

