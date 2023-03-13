APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Shares Sold by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 314,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,855 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of APi Group worth $4,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 10,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 12.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 278.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. 72.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APG has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of APi Group to $24.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of APi Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of APi Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of APi Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of APi Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Shares of NYSE APG opened at $21.57 on Monday. APi Group Co. has a 12-month low of $13.09 and a 12-month high of $24.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 269.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.39.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. APi Group had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that APi Group Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

