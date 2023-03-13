Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV Acquires 583 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 291.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPG. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.58.

NYSE SPG traded up $0.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $112.21. 826,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,496,724. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.52. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.02 and a 12-month high of $138.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.27 and a 200-day moving average of $113.15.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 60.33%. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 110.43%.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

