Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV Buys 284 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Valero Energy makes up approximately 2.6% of Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 2,470.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Valero Energy stock traded down $2.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $129.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,260,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,738,796. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.13 and a twelve month high of $150.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.11. The firm has a market cap of $48.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.65.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.00. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The business had revenue of $41.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VLO. UBS Group assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $151.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Valero Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.38.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

