Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV Buys 2,849 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 128,320 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan comprises approximately 2.0% of Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KMI. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 10,079 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 48,564.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 90,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth $263,000. 60.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.7 %

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $27,660.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,618.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,618.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $240,028.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at $504,763.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,232 shares of company stock worth $294,958. Insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMI traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.89. The company had a trading volume of 6,792,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,363,062. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.01. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $20.20. The firm has a market cap of $37.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.11%.

Kinder Morgan declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the pipeline company to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

