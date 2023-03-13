Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV Grows Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,937 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at $288,000. Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 8,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.6% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,214 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $101,547,000 after purchasing an additional 15,868 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 670,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $340,204,000 after purchasing an additional 10,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total value of $11,383,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,256,311.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total value of $11,383,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,256,311.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.96, for a total value of $915,136.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,614,111.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,775 shares of company stock valued at $15,865,353 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

TMO traded up $4.05 on Monday, hitting $547.88. 457,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,469,388. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $475.77 and a one year high of $618.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $566.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $545.42. The firm has a market cap of $211.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.21. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 6.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on TMO. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $613.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $693.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $647.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

