Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV Has $1.53 Million Position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lowered its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,904 shares during the period. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust accounts for 1.4% of Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 19.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:BTT traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,949. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.78 and a 200-day moving average of $21.43. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $24.75.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Dividend Announcement

About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%.

BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It aims to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

