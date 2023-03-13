Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV Has $936,000 Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHW. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth about $40,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded up $1.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $215.37. The stock had a trading volume of 656,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,386. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $233.20 and its 200 day moving average is $231.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.99. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $195.24 and a 52 week high of $285.00. The stock has a market cap of $55.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 90.04%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.35%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SHW shares. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $242.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $283.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.39.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,445,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,445,684.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

