Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV Increases Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,105 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in NIKE were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the second quarter valued at about $212,851,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in NIKE by 487.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,151,470 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $178,830,000 after buying an additional 1,785,322 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in NIKE by 187.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,345,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $194,926,000 after buying an additional 1,528,375 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in NIKE during the third quarter valued at about $118,416,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 221.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $275,368,000 after buying an additional 1,409,913 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,974,471.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,974,471.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $117.58. 2,022,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,764,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $139.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.59.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NIKE to $140.00 in a research note on Monday. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on NIKE from $131.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.32.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

