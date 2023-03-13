Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV Purchases 408 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 115.3% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 98.9% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 34.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Prologis by 28.2% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Prologis during the third quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Price Performance

PLD stock traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $119.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,171,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,739,960. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.03 and a 52 week high of $174.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.86.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. Prologis had a net margin of 56.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on PLD shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Prologis to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

Featured Stories

