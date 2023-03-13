ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) Short Interest Update

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 51,400 shares, a drop of 54.1% from the February 13th total of 111,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

ARC Document Solutions Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE ARC traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.17. 241,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,431. ARC Document Solutions has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $4.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.41 million, a PE ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.95.

Get ARC Document Solutions alerts:

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. ARC Document Solutions had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $68.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ARC Document Solutions will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

ARC Document Solutions Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at ARC Document Solutions

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Saturday, April 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. ARC Document Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

In other news, CTO Rahul K. Roy sold 23,230 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $74,336.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 414,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,894.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar sold 80,000 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total transaction of $220,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,588,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,383,920.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Rahul K. Roy sold 23,230 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total value of $74,336.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 414,342 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,894.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,517 shares of company stock valued at $364,597 over the last three months. 19.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARC Document Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,427,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,566,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 64.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,057,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,124,000 after buying an additional 415,219 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 10.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 39,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 182.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 136,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 88,217 shares during the period. 47.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARC Document Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ARC Document Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of document solutions to design, engineering, construction, and facilities management professionals. It offers managed print services (MPS), offsite services, archive and information management (AIM), specialized color printing, web-based document management applications, and equipment and supplies sales.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Document Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Document Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.