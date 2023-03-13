Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Benchmark in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 333.21% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Archer Aviation from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.10.

Get Archer Aviation alerts:

Archer Aviation Price Performance

NYSE:ACHR traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $2.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,065,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,031. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 14.05, a quick ratio of 14.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.69. Archer Aviation has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $5.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer Aviation

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Archer Aviation

In other news, major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total transaction of $276,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Archer Aviation news, major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $276,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Adam D. Goldstein purchased 39,526 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.54 per share, with a total value of $100,396.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,396.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 82,642 shares of company stock worth $213,098 and sold 1,573,000 shares worth $3,910,178. Corporate insiders own 30.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACHR. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Archer Aviation by 1,667.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,964,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,450,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570,169 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 31.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,464,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,475,000 after buying an additional 1,079,978 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 10.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,713,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,962,000 after buying an additional 1,037,250 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 422.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,046,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after buying an additional 846,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 2,451.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 629,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 604,721 shares in the last quarter. 41.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Archer Aviation

(Get Rating)

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.