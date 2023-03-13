Archer Aviation’s (ACHR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Barclays cut their price target on Archer Aviation from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $8.10.

Get Archer Aviation alerts:

Archer Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of Archer Aviation stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,065,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,031. Archer Aviation has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $5.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 14.05 and a current ratio of 14.05. The firm has a market cap of $673.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Archer Aviation

In related news, major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 142,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total value of $378,275.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 142,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $378,275.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Mark Mesler bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.63 per share, with a total value of $52,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 82,642 shares of company stock valued at $213,098 and sold 1,573,000 shares valued at $3,910,178. Company insiders own 30.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHR. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Archer Aviation by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Archer Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Archer Aviation during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 1,889.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 458,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 435,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 2,451.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 629,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 604,721 shares during the last quarter. 41.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Archer Aviation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.