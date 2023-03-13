Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $23.00 price target on the investment management company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ARCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ares Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital Stock Performance

ARCC stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.79. 7,422,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,374,717. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Ares Capital has a 52 week low of $16.53 and a 52 week high of $22.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Capital

Ares Capital Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 164,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 2.5% during the third quarter. WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp now owns 21,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 2.0% during the third quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Ares Capital by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 12,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.