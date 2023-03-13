Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $23.00 price target on the investment management company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.29% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ARCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ares Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.71.
Ares Capital Stock Performance
ARCC stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.79. 7,422,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,374,717. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Ares Capital has a 52 week low of $16.53 and a 52 week high of $22.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.01.
Ares Capital Company Profile
Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.
