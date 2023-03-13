ARMOR (ARMOR) Price Down 3.6% Over Last 7 Days

ARMOR (ARMOR) traded up 50.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. During the last seven days, ARMOR has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. One ARMOR token can now be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. ARMOR has a market capitalization of $389,745.77 and $185.68 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000344 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.68 or 0.00442169 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,737.71 or 0.29887726 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000075 BTC.

ARMOR Profile

ARMOR’s launch date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,701,072 tokens. ARMOR’s official message board is medium.com/@armor.fi. ARMOR’s official website is armor.fi. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides *Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ* coverage for user funds across various protocols.

Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system.”

Buying and Selling ARMOR

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARMOR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ARMOR using one of the exchanges listed above.

