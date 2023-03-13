Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 11,922 KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 11,922 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KNOP. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $1,539,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners by 4.2% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 59,982 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners by 15.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,244 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC bought a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.93% of the company’s stock.

KNOT Offshore Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KNOP traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.23. The stock had a trading volume of 293,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.22. KNOT Offshore Partners LP has a twelve month low of $5.37 and a twelve month high of $18.85. The firm has a market cap of $211.57 million, a PE ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.85.

KNOT Offshore Partners Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th were given a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 25th. KNOT Offshore Partners’s payout ratio is 4.50%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KNOP. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. B. Riley reduced their price target on KNOT Offshore Partners from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised KNOT Offshore Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

KNOT Offshore Partners Profile

KNOT Offshore Partners LP is engaged in the operation and acquisition of shuttle tankers under long-term charters. Its fleet consists of sixteen shuttle tankers, which are vessels designed to transport crude oil and condensates from offshore oil field installations to onshore terminals and refineries.

