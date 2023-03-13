Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,088 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NuStar Energy were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NS. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in NuStar Energy by 6.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in NuStar Energy by 6.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 786,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,344,000 after acquiring an additional 208,000 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 82.8% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 234,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after buying an additional 106,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in NuStar Energy by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,426,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,566,000 after purchasing an additional 239,046 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

NS traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,088. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.56. NuStar Energy L.P. has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $17.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.61 and a beta of 1.87.

NuStar Energy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.93%. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is 444.46%.

NS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of NuStar Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NuStar Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.10.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

