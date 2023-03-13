Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1.98 Million in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $107.64. 18,019,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,464,770. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.37. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.85 and a twelve month high of $133.54.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

