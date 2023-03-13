Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,756 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genesis Energy were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Genesis Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Genesis Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Genesis Energy by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,708 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Company N.A. grew its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 333.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. now owns 18,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 13,852 shares in the last quarter. 70.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Genesis Energy Price Performance
NYSE GEL traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.78. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $13.34.
Genesis Energy Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -2,000.00%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
GEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Genesis Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Genesis Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.
Genesis Energy Profile
Genesis Energy LP engages in the provision of midstream services and produces natural soda ash. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment owns interests in crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through its offshore pipeline transportation segment.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Genesis Energy (GEL)
- FedEx Is A Buy Going Into Earnings
- Margin Compression. What’s it Mean for Your Retail Stocks?
- SVB: The First Crack In The Economy, Pressure Building
- Can SVB Collapse Cause Credit Downgrades at Etsy?
- Crocs May be a Comfortable Fit for Growth-Oriented Investors
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.