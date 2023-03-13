Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,037 Shares of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,391 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dorchester Minerals were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,845,000. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Dorchester Minerals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 384,556 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 34.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 37,900 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 507.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 100,725 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 84,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 93.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 82,938 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 39,997 shares during the period. 19.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Dorchester Minerals

In related news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.91 per share, for a total transaction of $216,370.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 16,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,449.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dorchester Minerals Stock Up 0.6 %

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Dorchester Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DMLP traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.10. 39,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,741. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.99. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a 52-week low of $22.51 and a 52-week high of $32.61. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.23.

Dorchester Minerals Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.884 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.67%.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

Dorchester Minerals LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties and net profits interests (NPI). The NPI represents a net profits overriding royalty interest burdening various properties owned by its operating partnership. Royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests.

