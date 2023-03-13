Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Trading 7.4% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) traded up 7.4% on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $22.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Asana traded as high as $21.26 and last traded at $20.56. 3,821,514 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 3,966,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.15.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Asana from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Asana from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Asana to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Asana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.84.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Asana during the first quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Asana by 28.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 19,777 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Asana by 53.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 13,757 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Asana by 170.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 9,191 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Asana by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.77.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

