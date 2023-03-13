Ascent Group LLC Acquires 1,450 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,737 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 438,253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $112,763,000 after acquiring an additional 16,715 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 7,627 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in Accenture by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 131,051 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen lifted their target price on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Accenture in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $289.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $324.79.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $254.58. 782,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,008,242. The company has a market cap of $160.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $275.41 and a 200-day moving average of $276.57. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.95 and a 12 month high of $345.30.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 40.69%.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total transaction of $1,449,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,444 shares in the company, valued at $9,509,299.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total transaction of $1,449,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,444 shares in the company, valued at $9,509,299.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total value of $1,430,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,512.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,015 shares of company stock worth $10,884,179 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

