Ascent Group LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 651,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,400 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 5.9% of Ascent Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Ascent Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $48,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 245.5% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000.

BSV stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.27. 956,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,919,897. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $78.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.37.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

