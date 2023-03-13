Ascent Group LLC Has $3.05 Million Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.83.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of ZTS traded up $2.06 on Monday, hitting $163.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 719,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,159,283. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.15 and a fifty-two week high of $201.32. The company has a market capitalization of $75.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $163.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.06.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

About Zoetis

(Get Rating)

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.