Ascent Group LLC Has $6.48 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 0.8% of Ascent Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 145,236,910 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $25,801,337,000 after acquiring an additional 912,545 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,261,821 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,092,940,000 after purchasing an additional 200,057 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Visa by 7.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,141,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,821,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,695 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Visa by 0.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,270,127 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,357,438,000 after acquiring an additional 77,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 13,200,244 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,598,996,000 after purchasing an additional 135,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on V shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.11.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,367,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 191,312 shares of company stock valued at $33,751,165 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

V stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $216.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,053,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,544,930. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.91. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $234.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.17%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

