Ascent Group LLC Raises Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,097 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,944,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $343,941,000 after purchasing an additional 192,918 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $241,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 9,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 7,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 13,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $95.07. 3,047,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,542,864. The company has a market capitalization of $65.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $111.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.65 and its 200-day moving average is $97.67.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.