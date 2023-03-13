Ascent Group LLC Sells 22,610 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Ascent Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 194,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,610 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 0.6% of Ascent Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $5,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,410,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090,398 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 35,216,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835,305 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 13,329,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,890,000 after purchasing an additional 671,591 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,217,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,524,000 after purchasing an additional 277,448 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 10,509,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,781 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.80. 4,166,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,502,524. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $35.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.61.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

