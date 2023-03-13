Ascent Group LLC Sells 6,997 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Ascent Group LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,997 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $893,093,000. Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after buying an additional 7,845,566 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $237,487,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,196.4% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,674,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.4% in the third quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 7,390,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248,803 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.36. The stock had a trading volume of 16,367,154 shares. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

