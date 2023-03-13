ASD Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $4.24 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 13th. In the last seven days, ASD has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. ASD has a total market cap of $28.99 million and $4.24 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ASD token can now be bought for $0.0439 or 0.00000180 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00009857 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00029021 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00034175 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00021762 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004092 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000150 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.97 or 0.00217261 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000140 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,369.64 or 0.99953504 BTC.

About ASD

ASD is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.04272343 USD and is up 4.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4,285,785.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars.

