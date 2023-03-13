ASML (EPA:ASML) PT Set at €700.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €700.00 ($744.68) price objective on ASML (EPA:ASML – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ASML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €690.00 ($734.04) price target on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €385.00 ($409.57) price target on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €765.00 ($813.83) price objective on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €700.00 ($744.68) price objective on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €700.00 ($744.68) price objective on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

ASML Stock Performance

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.