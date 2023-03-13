Astar Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $97.38 Million (ASTR)

Astar (ASTR) traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. One Astar token can currently be purchased for about $0.0627 or 0.00000266 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Astar has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. Astar has a market cap of $97.38 million and approximately $20.30 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Astar Token Profile

Astar launched on October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,553,126,275 tokens. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Astar is forum.astar.network. Astar’s official website is astar.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar Network’s mission is to provide a scalable, interoperable, and decentralized application platform that defines and realizes the new form of the web: Web3.0.

Astar Token is the utility token for Astar Network.”

Buying and Selling Astar

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Astar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Astar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

