AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:ASAAF) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:ASAAF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
ASAAF stock remained flat at C$43.90 during midday trading on Monday. AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of C$43.90 and a one year high of C$44.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$43.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$43.90.
About AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft
