ATB Capital Trims Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Target Price to C$8.00

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by ATB Capital from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CR. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 16th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$8.20.

Crew Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of TSE:CR opened at C$5.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61. Crew Energy has a 12-month low of C$3.22 and a 12-month high of C$6.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$4.74 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.50. The stock has a market cap of C$808.47 million, a PE ratio of 3.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.16.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

