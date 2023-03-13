aTyr Pharma’s (LIFE) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $35.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LIFE. StockNews.com upgraded aTyr Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, aTyr Pharma currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.25.

aTyr Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of aTyr Pharma stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.98. 145,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,636. aTyr Pharma has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $6.62. The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average of $2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On aTyr Pharma

About aTyr Pharma

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 40,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 19,150 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 8,857.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 48,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $149,000. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel biological pathways. Its product pipeline includes ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1, DARS-1. The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

