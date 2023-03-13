aTyr Pharma’s (LIFE) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $19.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of aTyr Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Get aTyr Pharma alerts:

aTyr Pharma Price Performance

Shares of LIFE remained flat at $1.94 during midday trading on Friday. 111,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,548. aTyr Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $6.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.55 and a current ratio of 5.85.

Institutional Trading of aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 10.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 175,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 16,503 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 14.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 169,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 21,764 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 48.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 26,909 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 36.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 39,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel biological pathways. Its product pipeline includes ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1, DARS-1. The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for aTyr Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for aTyr Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.