aTyr Pharma’s (LIFE) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $19.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of aTyr Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.
aTyr Pharma Price Performance
Shares of LIFE remained flat at $1.94 during midday trading on Friday. 111,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,548. aTyr Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $6.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.55 and a current ratio of 5.85.
Institutional Trading of aTyr Pharma
aTyr Pharma Company Profile
aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel biological pathways. Its product pipeline includes ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1, DARS-1. The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on aTyr Pharma (LIFE)
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services: Up 15% But Don’t Chase It
- FedEx Is A Buy Going Into Earnings
- Margin Compression. What’s it Mean for Your Retail Stocks?
- SVB: The First Crack In The Economy, Pressure Building
- Can SVB Collapse Cause Credit Downgrades at Etsy?
Receive News & Ratings for aTyr Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for aTyr Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.