Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Short Interest Up 18.1% in February

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,960,000 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the February 13th total of 12,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Joseph M. Miller sold 11,296 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total transaction of $100,986.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,214 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,961,053.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen P. Robertson sold 19,402 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total value of $173,453.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 303,364 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,712,074.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,448 shares of company stock valued at $567,225. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1,519.6% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 7,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 7,370 shares during the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,504,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC lifted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 9,860.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 573,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 567,772 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 145.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 12,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $320,000. 40.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.9 %

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

NASDAQ:AUPH traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.96. The stock had a trading volume of 596,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,504,365. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.99. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $13.41.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $28.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.82 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 80.71% and a negative return on equity of 25.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

Further Reading

